Body found in Barrington waters identified as missing kayaker

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) on Monday identified one of the bodies found in Barrington waters as Michael Perry, a kayaker who disappeared in January.

Perry, 46, of Warwick, has been missing since Jan. 12, when his wife reported he had gone kayaking off Conimicut Point and never returned home. A few days after he was reported missing, an orange kayak belonging to Perry was found in the Providence River.

The Coast Guard looked for Perry for nearly 24 hours before calling off the search, saying it was highly unlikely he survived the conditions.

A fisherman discovered Perry’s body Friday morning off Nyatt Point in Barrington. Police did not suspect any foul play in Perry’s death.

Meanwhile, police continue to investigate after another body was pulled from the water days after Perry’s body was discovered. The second was found around 11 a.m Sunday, when a driver noticed it off Route 114 on a small Island near 100 Acre Cove.

Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of the second body. Police said it’s a man in his mid-30’s to mid-40’s and it appears he was in the water for at least a month.

It’s unclear at this time how either man died.