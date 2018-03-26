Event to support local families struggling with childhood cancer

The Tomorrow Fund is hosting its 16th Annual Stroll on April 8.

Carla M. Mulhern, Development Director for The Tomorrow Fund, and Stacy Corriveau, a Tomorrow Fund Mom, stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Monday morning, to share details on the event.

The 16th Annual Tomorrow Fund Stroll was planned for Sunday, April 8, 2018 at Garden City Shopping Center in Cranston. 8:45 is check-in. Stroll starts at 10:00 a.m.

Cost: $20.00 to stroll.

Awards given to top fundraising individual, team, school (PreK -12) and college/university!

Click here for registration/ticket info.