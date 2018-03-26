Former Providence union president reaches plea deal in embezzlement case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nearly a year after she was charged with embezzling from her union, the former president of Providence’s school clerical workers’ union has reached a plea deal on a lesser charge.

Jo-Anne Micheletti, who left her post as president of Local 1339 in 2016 for a higher-paying administrative job in the school department, pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor larceny charge on March 14, according to court records.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony embezzlement charge and amend a felony unlawful appropriation charge to larceny under $1,500. Micheletti paid $1,129 in restitution.

Micheletti has also agreed to not seek a job with Local 1339 in the future.

Micheletti was arrested by State Police last April for allegedly making $6,946 in unauthorized withdrawals from a union bank account between 2014 and 2016. A State Police affidavit stated there was $1,129 unaccounted for after Micheletti made several deposits to the union account.

She resigned from her non-union school department job last summer.

Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear ordered the case filed for one year, which means the charge will be sealed if she is not charged with a crime over the next year.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan