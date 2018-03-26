Halfway house escapee accused of threatening to kill woman if she did not have sex with him

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A federal prisoner who was finishing a bank fraud sentence at the Houston House residential reentry facility allegedly threatened to kill a woman if she didn’t have sex with him while he was on work release.

John Perras, 34, who was captured by the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force on March 15, “failed to return from an approved work pass at 6:00 a.m. on March 11,” according to a federal arrest warrant affidavit.

The document indicates the U.S. Marshals Office was notified about the escape on March 12.

Perras allegedly raped a woman late at night on March 10, about six hours before he was supposed to return to Houston House. According to the affidavit, “Perras choked and smacked” the alleged victim after entering a home through an unlocked window.

“Perras threatened to kill her and her children if she did not have sex with him,” the document stated.

Perras’s criminal history includes domestic violence, carrying a firearm without a permit, obstruction of justice and several violations of no-contact orders.

He began serving a 15-month sentence on March 23, 2017, at a federal prison in Berlin, New Hampshire for supervised release violations on bank fraud charges, and was transferred to Houston House on December 5, 2017, to serve an additional six months.

West Warwick Police Detective Sgt. John Gardiner said he could not comment on the case since it is “an ongoing investigation” into charges of assault by strangulation and domestic breaking and entering.

John Larivee, the CEO of Community Resources for Justice which is the company that owns Houston House, said in a statement ”nothing is more important to us than safety – both in our facilities and in the communities we share with our neighbors.”

“Staff followed protocols when a resident was placed on escape status,” Larivee wrote. “Once a resident is placed on escape status, program staff alert the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which notifies law enforcement.”

Larivee said CRJ is actively cooperating with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and law enforcement.

The Federal Bureau of Prisoners public affairs office has not responded to requests for comment.

Perras, who also faces federal escape charges, was turned over to the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls after he was arrested in West Warwick, but is now locked up in a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania residential reentry facility, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

The affidavit does not state who notified the U.S. Marshals that Perras did not return to the halfway house. The document does state Perras “informed [Marshals Office] deputies that he was turning himself in on March 12.”

“However, Perras did not surrender,” the document stated.

Houston House is a 25-bed facility that is contracted as a residential reentry facility through its parent company, Community Resources for Justice.

It opened last March in the old St. Jean’s Convent building on Slater Street.

Its most notable prisoner was former Rhode Island House Speaker Gordon Fox, who was released from Houston House in February after serving the final months of his federal sentence on corruption charges at the facility.

