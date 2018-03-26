In the Kitchen: Stuffed Quahogs

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Max Peterson from Hemenway’s Seafood Grill and Oyster Bar making Stuffed Quahogs, a classic New England stuffed quahog with chourico. This is a great recipe to make for Quahog Week.
Ingredients:
- 6 large hard-shelled clams (quahogs), scrubbed clean
- ½ loaf of day-old sourdough bread
- ½ loaf Portuguese sweet bread
- medium onion, finely diced
- ½ green bell pepper, finely diced
- cloves garlic, minced
- ½ lb. ground chourico
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon wet crushed red pepper
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt & pepper to taste
Directions:
- Steam open clams and remove from the shells. Reserve the shells and liquid from the clams.
- Process the bread into rough crumbs using a food processor.
- Sauté onions, peppers, and chourico until vegetables are softened. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant.
- In a large bowl, add the breadcrumbs and cooled meat/vegetable mixture. Add the paprika, wet red pepper, and parsley and mix to combine.
- Strain the liquid from the clams through a coffee filter and add just enough to wet the bread stuffing without making it soggy. Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Use the food processor to grind the clams and add to the stuffing.
- Stuff the reserved clam shells with the mixture and tie close.
- Bake at 375ᵒ for 25 minutes.