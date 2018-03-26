In the Kitchen: Stuffed Quahogs

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Max Peterson from Hemenway’s Seafood Grill and Oyster Bar making Stuffed Quahogs, a classic New England stuffed quahog with chourico.  This is a great recipe to make for Quahog Week.

Ingredients:

  • 6 large hard-shelled clams (quahogs), scrubbed clean
  • ½ loaf of day-old sourdough bread
  • ½ loaf Portuguese sweet bread
  • medium onion, finely diced
  • ½ green bell pepper, finely diced
  • cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ lb. ground chourico
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon wet crushed red pepper
  • 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Steam open clams and remove from the shells. Reserve the shells and liquid from the clams.
  2. Process the bread into rough crumbs using a food processor.
  3. Sauté onions, peppers, and chourico until vegetables are softened. Add the minced garlic and cook until fragrant.
  4. In a large bowl, add the breadcrumbs and cooled meat/vegetable mixture. Add the paprika, wet red pepper, and parsley and mix to combine.
  5. Strain the liquid from the clams through a coffee filter and add just enough to wet the bread stuffing without making it soggy. Add salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Use the food processor to grind the clams and add to the stuffing.
  7. Stuff the reserved clam shells with the mixture and tie close.
  8. Bake at 375ᵒ for 25 minutes.