Jury shown more footage of father, daughter as murder trial continues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The trial of a Pawtucket man charged with killing his 10-year-old daughter resumed in court Monday.

Jurors were again shown videos that the prosecution claims show a pattern of abuse against Aleida DePina by her father Jorge.

Jorge DePina has pleaded not guilty to Aleida’s 2013 murder, which was caused by a perforation to her small intestine from blunt force trauma, according to the state medical examiner.

The footage shown Monday depicted Aleida holding bowls of food and not eating, then lying in the fetal position while being yelled at by Jorge in his native Creole. He is also seen hitting her and forcing her mouth open with his hand as he tried to get her to eat.

The jury was shown a series of similar videos on Friday. In one, Aleida is seen doing hundreds of squats as her father walks in and out of the room and in another, she is in the squat position and gets yelled at before tape is put over her eyes and she is whipped.

The defense does not contest that Jorge physically abused Aleida but argue their client did not cause the injury that led to her death. They claim instead that she suffered the fatal injury when she fell off a bicycle.

DePina has been held without bail since 2014. The attorney general is seeking a sentence of life without parole.

