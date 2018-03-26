Juvenile charged with making threats towards Ponaganset Middle School

GLOCSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — A 12-year-old from Foster is facing criminal charges after police responded Monday to threats made towards Ponaganset Middle School.

According to police, the school received two separate voice messages that were “threatening in nature.” The middle and high schools were placed on lockdown as a result and the responding officers conducted a sweep of the buildings, determining there was no immediate danger. The school day resumed as normal by 11:15 a.m.

Glocester police said they pinpointed the source of the calls to a Foster residence. Upon questioning a 12-year-old there, police said the adolescent admitted to making both calls and was taken into custody.

The adolescent, who doesn’t attend school in Foster or Glocester, according to police, is facing a felony charge of making a bomb threat or similar false report, as well as a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Police said he’ll be referred to the Rhode Island Family Court.