Making the Most of Spring Break

Brent from The Children’s Workshop shares the following tips to help your family get the most out of April vacation.

With April vacation quickly approaching, it’s time to think of some fun family activities that you can do during this week off from school.

This week can be very important to relax, have some fun, and get ready for that final push toward the end of the school year. There are many local family events going on that can be great for children and families to attend in order to have fun and recharge prior to the last couple months of the school year.

While some families may choose to take a destination vacation somewhere out of state, there are many different organizations offering family-friendly outings and activities here in Rhode Island!

Roger Williams Park Zoo is hosting their annual Party for the Planet, a week of fun for families. The event is chock full of activities, demonstrations, and performances. This is a great event for families with kids of all ages; many activities are geared toward all age groups. You can also use this visit as an opportunity to teach your children about wildlife! There are workshops and activities from different vendors around Rhode Island – we’ll even be there with some fun crafts for the kids!

Other family activities in Rhode Island include the New England Family Fun Festival in Providence that includes bounce houses, magicians, food trucks, games, and much more. This is a great chance for you to expose your child to different food and experiences.

There are also many different story times at local libraries, as well as Sesame Street live at PPAC the weekend of April 21st , that may still have tickets available.

If you just can’t take the time off from work and are looking for something fun for your children to do during April Vacation, The Children’s Workshop offers a full-day, fun and engaging program.

Here at The Children’s Workshop we provide a variety of activities for your children. We do many different arts and crafts, organized games, community service projects, as well as field trips. We try and go to a park or a playground that the kids may not be familiar with, get them out into their community and show them different parks throughout the state.

The Children’s Workshop provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks throughout the day so you don’t have to worry about packing anything if you are pressed for time in the morning! There are many different options that you can explore for April vacation and many fun family activities that are great for children of all ages.

