Mayor Elorza vetoes ban on single-use plastic bags

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has vetoed an ordinance designed to largely ban single-use plastic bags in the capital city, but he isn’t ruling out supporting the policy once community members are allowed to provide more input.

In his veto letter to the council, Elorza said the city’s legislative body skipped “robust community engagement and public discourse” before approving the ordinance, which would encourage shoppers to bring their own reusable bags from home or pay at least 10 cents per bag for ones provided by a retailer.

Elorza said he wants to avoid burdening low-income residents.

“There is no harm done in taking our time to do this right, but we do risk harm if we exclude or ignore these communities and their concerns in this process,” Elorza wrote in the letter.

With few exceptions, the ordinance would fine retailers caught offering single-use plastic bags to customers $50 for the first violation and $100 for all subsequent offenses beginning one year after its passage. Retailers would receive one warning prior to being fined.

The ordinance moved through the council at an unusually rapid pace, spanning just one month from its initial introduction on Feb. 15 until it was approved for a second-and-final time on March 15. A spokesperson for the council did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The ordinance garnered widespread support from advocacy organizations like Clean Water Action and the Conservation Law Foundation, but drew criticism from other groups that accused the council of failing to engage with the city’s Racial and Environmental Justice Committee.

Aaron Jaehnig, who heads up the Rhode Island Chapter of the Sierra Club, said the ordinance “disproportionately impacts the same communities that have been historically most impacted by environmental injustice.”

The council can override mayoral vetoes with the support of 10 of its 15 members.

Elorza has only issued two vetoes since taking office in 2015. The first was an ordinance prohibiting the use of tobacco prohibits in part of downtown. (The City Council later voted to override the veto.) The second was a resolution calling for a comprehensive studies on all proposed bike lanes in the city.

Similar ordinances have been passed in Newport and Portsmouth, as well as 61 communities in Massachusetts.

