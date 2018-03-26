New Bedford Whaling Museum to break ground on new park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – The New Bedford Whaling Museum will begin construction on a new project Monday, breaking ground on a park expansion that honors the legacy of Captain Paul Cuffe.

Captain Cuffe was one of the wealthiest people of color in the country in the late 18th and early 19th centuries, and was the first black man to have a formal meeting with a sitting President of the United States.

Cuffee also established the first racially integrated school in Westport, Mass.

The museum’s expansion will include an outdoor exhibit and indoor museum exhibition.