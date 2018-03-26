New loft apartments take over historic building in downtown Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In an effort to revitalize downtown Providence, one historic building was transformed into new loft apartments.

The Case-Mead Lofts on Dorrance Street celebrated it’s grand opening during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

“We’re on a roll, I think this is my 30th ribbon cutting in the past couple of years and we want to keep it going,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said.

Former Mayor Joseph Paolino of “Paolino Properties,” said his father bought the property 50 years ago this month. The property is now adding 44 more loft style apartments to downtown Providence.

Paolino said he hopes the property will continue to help make Providence.

At a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, city and state leaders talked about how development is continuing to improve in the city.

“So although dad isn’t with us physically today, his memory, his vision, his spirit and his legacy will continue through his children, his grand children and hopefully to the rest of the community,” Paolino said.

Some people are currently living in the lofts, and Paolino expects to have them fully reserved by May.