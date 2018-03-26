Providence kicking off nation’s only practice run for 2020 US Census

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Census Bureau has chosen Providence and its surrounding communities to conduct a trial run for the 2020 Census, and local officials are encouraging residents to take part.

Providence County is the only site in the country that will do a dress rehearsal before the nationwide, once-in-a-decade count. The official Census numbers affect the allocation of federal money for communities as well as how many lawmakers each state sends to Congress.

Congressman David Cicilline and other local leaders gathered Monday at the Wanskuck Community Library to kick off the Census trial run, and Cicilline even completed his questionnaire on a computer there during the event.

“Everyone in Providence County’s going to get what I just got in the mail, which is this form,” Cicilline said. “You’re going to get either questions with it or a request go online or to call.”

“This is important, and we want to ensure that every single Rhode Islander is counted in the Census two years from now,” Cicilline added.

Jeff Behler, a regional director for the Census Bureau, said individuals who don’t respond will get a follow-up visit starting in May.

“The eyes of the nation are on Providence County,” Behler said. “Your input will be invaluable to making the needed changes for the 2020 Census nationwide.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza also urged residents to participate. “All of this Census data is kept absolutely private, and it’s kept sealed for at least 72 years, and cannot be touched by anyone, not even the president,” he said.

Officials emphasized that everyone who participates in the Census trial run will still need to respond in the Census in 2020, when the real count takes place.

More information is available at census.gov/2018censustest.