Quahog Week returns!

An annual celebration is back

Governor Gina Raimondo along with Senator Jack Reed, Congressman Jim Langevin, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and other partners will kick off the 3rd Annual Rhode Island Quahog Week with a special launch event at Save The Bay in Providence today and the festivities run through April 1. It all highlights the importance of Rhode Island’s wild shellfish harvest to the state’s history, traditions, and economy.

Today on ‘The Rhode Show’ we welcomed DEM Director, Janet Coit, who discussed the week further and what it all means to our state.

For more info, visit: http://dem.ri.gov/riseafood/pressroom.php

