Report: Poor planning by National Grid delayed power restoration by 36 hours

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A highly critical state report released Monday found National Grid failed in its response to a late-October storm that knocked out power to tens of thousands of households and businesses.

The report by the R.I. Division of Public Utilities and Carriers (DPUC) states National Grid was not properly prepared for the storm and failed to make adjustments when the conditions were more severe than anticipated.

“It’s clear that National Grid failed to adequately respond to the changing nature of this storm,” DPUC Administrator Macky McCleary said in a statement. “Its failure to bring in adequate resources in a timely manner delayed full power restoration by 36 hours. That inaction hurt businesses and frustrated Rhode Island families, and it was not acceptable.”

The Oct. 30 nor’easter’s heavy rain and hurricane-force winds caused as many as 144,000 power outages, according to the report, and it took five days to get all customers back online.

The report found other utilities in the region restored power more quickly, even in areas that sustained greater damage from the storm.

The DPUC says it will seek to make National Grid cover the excess costs for staffing, equipment and contractors associated with the delay in power restoration.

The agency noted that National Grid has shown “significant improvement” in its response to more recent storms but said the utility needs to develop and manage an improved emergency response plan.

The investigation was ordered by Gov. Gina Raimondo, who said in response Monday, “Rhode Islanders deserve better service from National Grid.”

“I saw residents in neighboring states get their power back soon after the storm ended, while Rhode Islanders had to wait days,” Raimondo said. “The delay was not because crews weren’t working quickly enough, it was because Grid’s management failed their customers.”

Raimondo and McCleary both said the frequency of disruptive storms is likely to increase in the coming years due to climate change.

National Grid released a statement in response to the findings, saying it is “committed to getting the lights back on for our customers, neighbors and communities as safely and quickly as possible.”

“The October 2017 storm was yet another indicator of the extreme and sometimes unpredictable conditions we are now facing in the region,” the statement continued. “Although the weather forecasts underestimated the severity of this storm, National Grid successfully restored power to 90% of our impacted customers within two and a half days.”

