RIDOT to close Blackstone Street Bridge until late fall for repairs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic patterns will soon be shifting on the I-95 “Thurbers Avenue curve” due to construction on the Blackstone Street overpass.

According to The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT), I-95 South will shift over to the right lanes on Wednesday, while I-95 North will shift to the right on Thursday.

RIDOT said Blackstone Street will be closed between Allens Avenue and Eddy Street in Providence until the fall as crews repair the Blackstone Street bridge. Officials also said the west side of Blackstone Street, which is closest to Eddy Street, will remain open for access to the Women and Infants Breast Health Center and other local traffic only.

“We’re going to have to navigate through all of this while we repair our roads and bridges. It’s part of the pain we have to feel in order to get the improvement that we need.” RIDOT Director, Peter Alviti said.

The street closure will allow RIDOT to repair the structurally deficient bridge, which carries I-95 over Blackstone Street near Rhode Island Hospital. RIDOT plans to replace the superstructure of the bridge to bring it up to code.

Next week, RIDOT is going to be closing the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway on Warren Avenue at the on-ramps to I-95 east in Providence for a bridge replacement project there. Alviti said there are many more projects on the docket including the Washington bridge, three other East Providence bridges, bridges on I-295 and Route 146.

Alviti asked that drivers on 95 stay in their lanes, use extra caution, and allow for a little extra time once the traffic pattern changes this week.