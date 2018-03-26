Students reflect on ‘March For Our Lives’ upon return from DC

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A number of Rhode Island students were among the nearly half a million people who marched in Washington, D.C. over the weekend, calling on lawmakers to enact new gun control laws.

The “March for Our Lives” was organized by students of Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting last month. Students at the Met High School in Providence left Friday night to participate in the march.

“We’re in the movement now,” junior Juan Rios said. “That march said something. People heard it. Others are ignorant and didn’t hear it.”

“It wasn’t just on TV,” senior Anthony Tolentino added. “The blocks of D.C. heard us.”

Sophomore Daniel Cruz said he believes the march will have an impact.

“If we get together like that, I think it’s impactful,” Cruz said. “I think it might change people’s opinions about what really should be happening.”

Students gathered at the State House in Providence Saturday afternoon to show support for the march. The Met students who attended the event in Washington, D.C. said they are now hoping to build momentum for change.

“Voice your opinion, because every opinion matters,” sophomore Anthony Perez said. “Just being able to voice it shows you’re not alone.”