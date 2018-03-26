Suspect in burglary of Gronkowski’s home wanted for recent crime spree

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have learned that one of the two men wanted for burglarizing Patriots tight end Robert Gronkowski’s home last month is also wanted in connection with another crime spree last week.

Tewksbury police said Shayne Denn, 26, robbed a Tewksbury gas station and drove a stolen truck into the front of a Wilmington business last week. Later that same day, police said Denn crashed a car into a home in Andover.

Gronkowski discovered his home had been targeted just hours after returning from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Denn, along with Eric Tyrell, 24, are wanted on several charges relating to the burglary of Gronkowski’s home on Feb. 5.

Another suspect, Anthony Almeida, 31, was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant of his home.

Police were able to recover an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins dating back to the 1800s. Court records confirm that a Weymouth coin dealer was able to help identify Almeida, after he attempted to sell one of the stolen coins. Other items, including a gun owned by Gronkowski’s housemate, have not yet been recovered.

According to court records, Gronkowski had 16 security cameras recording on his property as the three men broke into his home. Police said the motion-sensor cameras, as well as the suspects cell phone records, helped them in identifying the suspects and moving forward with the investigation.