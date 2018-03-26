Tuition going up at URI, RIC this fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The cost to attend one of Rhode Island’s four-year public colleges will be going up once again this fall.

The R.I. Council on Postsecondary Education voted last week to raise tuition at both the University of Rhode Island and Rhode Island College when the new school year begins. The hike is expected to generate a combined $2.8 million in net additional revenue for the two schools.

At URI, undergraduate tuition and fees for in-state students will rise 2.5% to total $14,138, an increase of $346 over this year. The increase for out-of-state students will be 2.7%, or an additional $820, bringing the total cost to $30,862.

At RIC, full-time undergraduate tuition and fees for in-state students will rise 1.7% to total $8,929, an increase of $153 over this year. The increase for out-of-state students will be 1.9%, or an additional $403, bringing the total cost to $21,692.

Tuition will be unchanged at the Community College of Rhode Island.

The postsecondary council had previously voted last November to freeze in-state tuition at URI and RIC. But in a memo outlining the proposed changes, the council’s chairman, Williams Foulkes, recommended revisiting the decision in light of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed state budget.

Dr. Brenda Dann-Messier, Rhode Island’s postsecondary education commissioner, said the increases were necessary “to make sure that we maintain the great momentum at URI and RIC in terms of students reaching their educational goals, being successful, continuing to be able to provide high-quality educational services.”

Nicole Shaffer-Thomas, a spokeswoman for Dann-Messier’s office, said URI and RIC remain less expensive than most of their peer institutions in the region. She said URI will use the additional revenue to fund financial aid, new faculty and technology upgrades. RIC also plans to hire more faculty and advisors.

Students walking to class on RIC’s Providence campus Monday reacted warily to the looming tuition hikes. Brayam Renovales, a junior, called the news “a little nerve-wracking.”

“When you hear anything about prices going up, it’s money that I’m going to have to pay for – obviously not a good thing, something I’m not really looking forward to,” said Andrew Sousa, another junior.

But, Sousa added, “by them trying to take some more money from us, they’re clearly trying to help us, hopefully. That’s all you could hope for really, you know?”

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook