2nd suspect in Gronkowski burglary turns himself in; 1 still at large

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of two suspects wanted in the February burglary of Patriots tight end Robert Gronkowski’s home surrendered to police Tuesday.

Eric Tyrell, 24, is set to be arraigned Wednesday on several charges connected to the burglary. Foxboro police said he is currently being held on $10,000 bail.

Gronkowski discovered his home had been burgled just hours after returning from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Investigators believe Tyrell, along with 26-year-old Shane Denn and 31-year-old Anthony Almeida, broke into the home and stole several items.

Police said they have since recovered an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins dating back to the 1800’s. Other items, including a gun owned by Gronkowski’s housemate, have not been recovered.

Almeida was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at his home. Court records confirm that a Weymouth coin dealer was able to help identify Almeida, after he attempted to sell one of the stolen coins.

Denn is still being sought on charges connected to the robbery, as well as a crime spree last week in which police say he robbed a Tewksbury gas station and drove a stolen truck into the front of a Wilmington business.

According to court records, Gronkowski had 16 security cameras recording on his property when the suspects broke into his home. Police said the motion-sensor cameras, along with the suspects’ cell phone records, helped them to identify the suspects.