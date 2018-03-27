3 charged in Providence, Cranston drug trafficking probe

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A months-long investigation into a group suspected of trafficking cocaine and heroin laced with fentanyl throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts resulted in three arrests Monday.

According to Rhode Island State Police, members of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force executed search warrants at five locations in Providence and Cranston, including an auto-body shop.

As a result, investigators seized approximately 200 grams of cocaine, 55 grams of heroin and fentanyl, $30,000 in cash, six vehicles, digital scales and other items used to process and distribute drugs.

Police said they arrested Jose M. Hernandez and Steven Alix in the area of Cumerford Street in Providence while Robert Arias was apprehended on Niantic Avenue in Cranston.

All three men were charged with possession with the intent to deliver a schedule I controlled substance (heroin), possession with the intent to deliver a schedule II controlled substance (cocaine), possession of a schedule I controlled substance (1 oz. – 1 kilogram), possession of a schedule II controlled substance (1 oz. – 1 kilogram), and conspiracy.

Hernandez, 47, of Cranston, was also charged with resisting arrest. Police said he was injured as he tried to escape from the arresting officers. He was arraigned at the hospital and ordered held without bail, pending a formal arraignment in court at a later date.

Alix, 40, of Portsmouth, and Arias, 21, of Providence, were held overnight at the ACI and scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday.