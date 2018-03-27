Baby boy hospitalized, 3 adults jump to safety after fire breaks out in Westerly home

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire in Westerly that left an 18-month-old hospitalized.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Tuesday at a two-story home on Nichols Lane.

According to the Westerly Fire Department, three people jumped to safety from a second-floor window located above the garage.

Eyewitness News was on the scene and saw several windows were broken on the second floor of the home.

Westerly firefighters also rescued an 18-month old boy from the home, who was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital. It is unclear the boy’s condition at this time.

None of the three adults who escaped the home were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with the latest information as it comes into the newsroom.