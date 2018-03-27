‘Big Brother’ hopefuls head to Lincoln

Have you ever wanted to star in a reality series? Do you dream of stardom on a worldwide level and think you have what it takes to socially navigate the ‘Big Brother’ house?

Then you have something in common with the dozens of individuals who arrived at R1 Karting in Lincoln hoping for a shot a reality TV glory on the hit CBS show.

As the 20th season approaches, the energy in the room was palpable and ‘The Rhode Show’s’ Brendan Kirby chatted with those auditioning to find out why they feel they will be the next ‘Big Brother’ winner!

For more info on the show head to: https://www.cbs.com/big-brother/