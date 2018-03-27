Buttonwood Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved bison

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Buttonwood Park Zoo announced Tuesday that one of the zoo’s female bison has passed away.

The zoo said the bison, named Grace, exceeded the animal’s average life expectancy, which is 10-15 years. Grace was 19 years old when she died.

According to the zoo’s animal care team, Grace had been experiencing a lack of appetite and deteriorating health. After several weeks of exams and blood work, Grace’s quality of life had not improved. The zoo veterinary staff made difficult decision to humanely euthanize her.

“Grace was named for her graceful exit from the trailer into the bison habitat upon existing the trailer she stumbled but gracefully caught herself and kept right on moving,” Assistant Zoo Director Shara Crook said.

Grace was brought to Buttonwood Park Zoo in July 2000 along with two other bison, Sarah and George. Grace gave birth to 3 bull calves during her time at the zoo.

“Grace will be sorely missed by both zoo guests and Buttonwood staff,” Buttonwood Park Zoo Director Keith Lovett said.