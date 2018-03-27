Celebrity dogs walk the runway!

In the spotlight this morning celebrity journalist and pet lover Maria Menounos is back with her passion project and it’s almost time for the Beverly Hills Dog Show!

The star-studded lineup will bring celebrities together to cheer on their favorite breeds as dogs walk a runway like no other.

The Beverly Hills Dog Show will air Easter Sunday, April 1, at 6PM on The USA Network’s.

==============================================================================================

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.