PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews are on the scene of a major car accident on Route 6 in Providence.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. east bound near the Hartford Avenue exit.

Traffic is backed up in the area as police and fire officials try to investigate and clear the scene.

It is unclear what caused the car to crash. Eyewitness News was on the scene and saw one car that was heavily damaged.

This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as soon as we learn them.