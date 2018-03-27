Easter at the Dunk

New Life Church is sponsoring an Easter service at the Dunkin Donuts Center for the whole family on Sunday, April 1st!

The day will be jam packed with a creative service which includes music, some of your favorite hymns, and an encouraging message. And for kids they will be giving away 20,000 Easter eggs, cotton candy, there’ll be face painting, and a family photo booth where they can meet the Easter Bunny!

The free event is open to all, doors open at 9:30am and the service begins at 10:30am.