Fire engulfs pair of cars in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Officials are investigating after two cars were found engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

Both cars were parked in the same lot on Warren Avenue, though they were about 20 feet apart from each other.

Pawtucket Police are investigating after two car fires in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Warren Avenue @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/4RWxYGOs5X — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) March 27, 2018

One car was completely engulfed in flames, whole the second car flames coming out of the trunk area.

The Pawtucket Fire Department was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and quickly doused the flames. They left the scene just after 4:30 a.m.

Crime Scene Investigation officials arrived on scene around 4:30 a.m. and are conducting an investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.