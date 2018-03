In its fourth year, the All About the Buckets All Star Basketball Game is back for more on-court action. Future college basketball stars will play on Saturday, March 31 from 5 – 8:30 p.m. at CCRI’s Warwick Campus.

Founder and Organizer Calvin Jones stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday morning, along with Assistant Director Juan Carter to discuss the event.

