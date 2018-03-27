Hometown Hero: Matt Kuhar

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Bryant’s Matt Kuhar.

The reigning NEC Men’s Tennis Player of the Year is once again leading the Bulldogs to the top of the conference, as they shoot for a fifth straight NCAA appearance. The Smithfield native is 17-3 this spring in singles and has posted a 15-8 record with doubles partner Artur Jakubowski.

Kuhar won three individual state singles titles in his career at Smithfield High School, with his only finals loss coming to Jared Donaldson, the 48th ranked player on the ATP Tour.

After he completes his final two collegiate seasons, Matt hopes to become the second Rhode Islander to compete on tour.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.