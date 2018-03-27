In the Kitchen: One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Simone Ferrara of One Bellevue to show us how to make their One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies.
Ingredients:
- 3 Quahogs, Poached-shucked and chopped
- 2 Tbs Panko breadcrumbs
- 1 each shallot
- 1/2 small green bell pepper
- 1/2 small red bell pepper
- 1 tea spoon crushed red chili flakes
- 1Tbs fresh Italian flat leaf parsley
- 2Tbs Unsalted Organic Butter
- 1Tbs Spanish chorizo finely chopped
- 1Tbs Clam fritters flour
- 1 whole egg
- Salt to taste
- Pepper to taste
- Sweet Paprika to taste
Watch the above video to see how it all comes together.