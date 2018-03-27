In the Kitchen: One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Simone Ferrara of One Bellevue to show us how to make their One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Quahogs, Poached-shucked and chopped
  • 2 Tbs Panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 each shallot
  • 1/2 small green bell pepper
  • 1/2 small red bell pepper
  • 1 tea spoon crushed red chili flakes
  • 1Tbs fresh Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 2Tbs Unsalted Organic Butter
  • 1Tbs Spanish chorizo finely chopped
  • 1Tbs Clam fritters flour
  • 1 whole egg
  • Salt to taste
  • Pepper to taste
  • Sweet Paprika to taste

Watch the above video to see how it all comes together.