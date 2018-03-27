In the Kitchen: One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies

Discover Newport brought us Executive Chef Simone Ferrara of One Bellevue to show us how to make their One Bellevue Quahog Stuffies.

Ingredients:

3 Quahogs, Poached-shucked and chopped

2 Tbs Panko breadcrumbs

1 each shallot

1/2 small green bell pepper

1/2 small red bell pepper

1 tea spoon crushed red chili flakes

1Tbs fresh Italian flat leaf parsley

2Tbs Unsalted Organic Butter

1Tbs Spanish chorizo finely chopped

1Tbs Clam fritters flour

1 whole egg

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Sweet Paprika to taste

Watch the above video to see how it all comes together.