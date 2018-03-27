Ocean State Job Lot to open new location in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Ocean State Job Lot will be opening a new location in an effort to revitalize Woonsocket’s Diamond Hill Road Area.

“It’s not struggling anymore, its going to be the high point now. Everyone wants to be here. We definitely do and we’re excited to be here,” Store Manager Robert Shammo said.

A vacant Walmart building has been restored and will be the new home of the retail chain’s newest location. The new location will be twice the size of their Diamond Hill Drive store. According to Ocean State Job Lot, the expansion will allow them to hire 15 to 20 more employees.

“We’ve had experience when we’ve taken a smaller store that has been very successful, supported by our local customers, moved into a bigger environment, customers reacted very well,” Director of Operations Paul Cox said. “So our expectation here is customers will love coming in.”

The new store’s official opening is planned for March 28, but the grand opening celebration will be March 31 at 8 a.m.