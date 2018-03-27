RI advocate for domestic violence victims accepting national position

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence (RICADV), Deborah DeBare, is accepting a similar position at a national counterpart to the state organization.

DeBare will serve as Senior Deputy Director at the National Network to End Domestic Violence following a transition period set to wrap up in May.

In Rhode Island, she’s served as RICADV’s executive director for nearly 23 years, the coalition’s Kate Porter said in a statement Tuesday morning. DeBare will now work with coalitions across the country to strengthen and solidify the national movement against domestic violence.

“I am confident that the organization is well-prepared for this transition, with the staff, board, infrastructure, and resources necessary to move successfully into the future,” DeBare said in the statement.

Under DeBare’s leadership, the coalition has played important roles in legislation in the state designed to help victims of domestic violence and their families and launched initiatives to prevent domestic violence.

The coalition’s board will be hiring an interim administrator and launching a search for a new executive director.

If you are in danger, call 911, a local helpline – in Rhode Island, (800) 494-8100 – or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.