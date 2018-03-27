RI state senators push to change how the budget is enacted

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Most state senators are supporting a proposal to change how the Rhode Island budget is enacted.

Democratic Sen. Ryan William Pearson introduced a bill to provide for a budget reconciliation process between the House and Senate.

Currently, the House adopts a budget and sends it to the Senate. Any changes by the Senate go back to the full House for consideration. There isn’t a conference committee to work out differences.

Pearson wants each chamber to produce a budget. A committee would negotiate. He says that would reconcile the concerns and interests of both chambers.

Of the state’s 36 senators, 34 support the proposal.

Pearson also introduced a resolution to ask voters to amend the constitution to provide for a budget reconciliation process and grant the governor line-item veto power.