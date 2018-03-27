School repair bond campaign takes shape, hires director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The organization that will lead the effort to convince Rhode Island voters to approve a ballot question allowing the state to borrow $250 million to fund school repairs has hired Democratic operative Erich Haslehurst as its director.

Fix Our Schools R.I., a 501(c)4 nonprofit formed last week, will spend the coming months “educating communities across the state about what this plan is and how it would affect them,” Haslehurst told Eyewitness News.

Haslehurst, 38, said the organization’s initial goal is ensure state lawmakers approve Articles 5 and 9 of the Gov. Gina Raimondo’s proposed budget, which includes a November ballot question asking to voters to approve $250 million for school construction and lays out a plan for spending $1 billion on repairs over five years.

The $250 million bond was one of several recommendations a task force led by state Treasurer Seth Magaziner and Education Commissioner Ken Wagner made after a consulting firm released a study showing $627 million is needed to keep all of the state’s public schools “warm, safe and dry.” To bring all schools into good condition, the cost would be $2.2 billion. The projected costs could grow to $3 billion when anticipated future repairs are considered.

The school-repair bond appears to have widespread support, with 65% of voters saying they would support the ballot question in a February poll released by the Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University.

Haslehurst, who has successfully managed the campaigns of state Sens. Cindy Coyne and Dawn Euer, state Rep. Susan Donovan and Bristol Town Councilman Timothy Sweeney in recent years, said he is currently the only employee of Fix Our Schools R.I. The organization’s directors include Newport School Committee member Jo Eva Gaines, East Greenwich School Committee Chairperson Carolyn Mark and Roy Coulombe, business manager for the Ironworkers Local 37 union.

Unlike a 501(c)3 nonprofit, donations to Fix Our Schools R.I are not tax deductible and the organization is allowed to engage in political activity, including ballot initiatives. Haslehurst said the organization is “completely nonpartisan.”

The organization lists its address as 410 South Main Street, the same building as the Laborer’s International Union of North America. Haslehurst said it will share space with the Occupational and Environmental Health Center of Rhode Island, a nonprofit that has an office inside the building.

Dan McGowan covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com.