Taunton Police investigating crash involving pedestrian

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Taunton Police Department is investigating a crash that seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Police say they responded to Industrial Park Road at around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

The pedestrian, Michelle Rebelo, 48, had been walking east on the shoulder of Industrial Park Road toward Bay Street when she was struck by the passenger side of 2011 Kia SUV. The operator of the vehicle was traveling east on Industrial Park Road when the crash occurred. The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative with the police.

Rebelo was transported by ambulance to Morton Hospital and later flown to Boston Hospital by helicopter. She is currently listed as being in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation by the Taunton Police Department and no charges have been filed at this time.