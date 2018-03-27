Neighbors recount interactions between father, daughter he’s accused of killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Prosecutors in the trial of a Pawtucket father accused of killing his daughter called more witnesses to the stand Tuesday.

Two neighbors testified about the interactions they witnessed between Jorge and Aleida DePina, including some just days before the young girl died.

Aleida turned 10 years old on June 15, 2013, and Yamaris Flores said she looked “very unhappy” at her birthday party.

“She seemed very sad for the birthday girl,” Flores said.

Two weeks later, Aleida was dead. Her father Jorge is now standing trial for her murder, which was caused by a perforated intestine, according to the state medical examiner.

The prosecution has shown the jury videos of Jorge hitting and yelling at Aleida.

Flores said she saw signs of injuries.

“I noticed some circular marks on her arms,” she recalled.

Flores also testified that Aleida was wearing a shawl at her birthday party, despite the June heat.

“She had a little shawl over her pink dress and it fell off, and I was helping her adjust the shawl and I said, ‘hey, it’s your birthday, why don’t you go play?’” Flores said. “She just looked and said, ‘my dad won’t let me,’ and walked away.”

The day before Aleida died, Flores said she remembered seeing her outside with Jorge as he fixed his car, and he was yelling at his daughter.

“I know he used the word ‘stupido,’” Flores recalled.

The defense argues that even if DePina mistreated his daughter, it doesn’t mean he killed her. They’ll be given the chance to present their case once the prosecution rests.

Eyewitness News reporter Steph Machado was in court Tuesday. She’ll have more details in a live report at 5 on WPRI 12.