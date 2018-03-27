Testimony underway for law proposing murder charge for drug-induced homicides

Related Coverage Lawmakers propose murder charge for drug-induced homicides

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers are hearing testimony on a law which would lead to life sentences for suspects of drug-induced homicides.

The legislation specifies drug-induced homicide as murder, which carries up to a maximum of life in prison. If the legislation is enacted, it would be named “Kristen’s Law,” in honor of Kristen Coutu. Coutu’s story is just one example of how the opioid epidemic has impacted many families in Rhode Island.

Under the current Rhode Island law, any person convicted of the sale, delivery or distribution of a controlled substance to a minor who dies of an overdose will face life in prison. The new legislation would expand to include everyone who is convicted, regardless of age.

Kristen’s mother, Susan Coutu, is testifying in favor of the bill, recalling the night she received the news that her daughter had died.

“I had heard a knock on the door, there were two policemen there and I said to them, ‘Please don’t tell me daughter’s dead, please don’t tell me that,'” Susan Coutu said. “And they said, ‘I’m sorry ma’am.'”

Back in 2015, Aaron Andrade, 23, was charged with Coutu’s murder after he sold her an illicit product containing pure fentanyl. Coutu, 29, was later found unresponsive in her car and eventually pronounced dead. Andrade was sentenced last April to 40 years in prison with 20 to serve, with the remainder suspended with probation.

“The devastation to the family and the friends and knowing that there are those bad actors out there and they don’t care, they just want to make a profit on a deadly, deadly product,” Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said.