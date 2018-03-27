USS Constitution to offer lottery for Boston Harbor cruises

BOSTON (WPRI) — The USS Constitution is preparing to open a lottery that would allow 120 people to take a cruise on the historic vessel around Boston Harbor this summer.

Two cruises are planned, on June 8 and July 4. The lottery opens April 1, and 120 people will be chosen to ride aboard the Constitution and learn about the ship’s past. Each winner will be allowed to bring one guest on the cruise, which will take place rain or shine.

Those who wish to participate in the lottery need to possess a state or federally issued ID and complete an entry form posted on the Constitution’s official Facebook page. The completed form must be emailed to constitutioncruise@gmail.com.

Lottery participants who want to attend the June 8 cruise must submit their forms by noon on April 30. For those wishing to attend the July 4 cruise, forms must be submitted by noon on May 31. The winners will be drawn on May 15 and June 15, respectively. Entries into the lottery are limited to one per household and winners will be notified by email.