With city facing speed camera lawsuit, Municipal Court cases postponed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Municipal Court Judge Frank Caprio has postponed two upcoming court dates for motorists wishing to challenge their speed camera tickets while a Superior Court judge considers a class-action lawsuit filed against the city last week.

Caprio granted a motion to continue hearings scheduled for March 29 and April 5 that was filed by the city solicitor’s office, according to Billy Kepner, a spokesperson for the court.

Kepner said new hearing dates will be sent to drivers in the mail.

Six Rhode Island residents and a car leasing company filed the lawsuit challenging multiple facets of the city of Providence’s speed camera program, including the language used on speeding tickets, the court that handles violations and the $95 fine itself.

The suit asks a judge to grant a temporary restraining order blocking the city from issuing any new speed camera violations or collecting on existing tickets and require the city repay any members of the class who received a speeding ticket from one of the cameras.

The first hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Monday morning.

The city issued more than 12,000 speeding tickets in the first 33 days of its speed camera program, which started in January. Caprio ended up dismissing dozens of tickets, although the city has been unable to say exactly how many violations were tossed out. The city is currently operating 10 cameras in various neighborhoods.

Anyone with questions about Municipal Court is advises to call 401-243-6414.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan