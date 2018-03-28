2nd suspect in burglary of Gronkowski’s home faces judge

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — One of three man charged in the burglary of Patriots tight end Robert Gronkowski’s home appeared in court Wednesday.

Eric Tyrell, 24, was arraigned on several charges in connection with the burglary. A judge ordered Tyrell held on $1,000 bail.

Tyrell turned himself in Tuesday after police issued a warrant for his arrest on two counts of receiving stolen goods. Police said Tyrell sold two rare silver dollars from the 1800’s that were stolen from Gronkowski’s home to a coin dealer in Weymouth for more than $15,000 each.

Gronkowski discovered his home had been burgled just hours after returning from the Super Bowl in Minneapolis. Investigators believe Tyrell, along with 26-year-old Shane Denn and 31-year-old Anthony Almeida, broke into the home and stole several items.

Almeida was arrested Friday after police executed a search warrant at his home. According to court records, a coin dealer was able to help police identify Almeida after he attempted to sell one of the stolen coins.

Denn is still being sought on charges connected to the robbery, as well as a crime spree last week involving several smash and grabs in Tewksbury, Andover and Wilmington.

Court records show Gronkowski had 16 security cameras recording on his property when the suspects broke into his home. Police said the motion-sensor cameras, along with the suspects’ cell phone records, helped them to identify the suspects.