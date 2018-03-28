Bay View student doesn’t let handicap stop her from pursuing her dreams

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One local student is being recognized nationally for pursuing her love of the stage.

Bay View Academy Freshman Cecelia Egan suffers from Fredreich’s Ataxia, which is a degenerative neuromuscular disorder that limits her mobility from the chest down.

But despite the disorder, Egan hasn’t let anything or anyone stop her from pursuing her love of performing.

“It’s just kind of an escape for me,” Egan said. “I get to be a different person, I can be whoever I want to be.”

“I don’t see her obstacles,” Bay View Academy Artistic Director of Performing Arts Christine Kavanagh said. “I don’t think she does either. We’re all aware of the fact that she has a handicap. But I don’t see her in any other way than I see anyone else.”

Egan is being recognized at an Rhode Island Interscholastic League luncheon next week for her achievements, but she isn’t just gaining recognition in the Ocean State.

Egan also won the national Heart of the Arts Award, becoming the first Rhode Island to win the award on a national level.

According to Egan’s friends, she is inspiring to be around.

“Any hardship I’m going through, I can look to her for inspiration to be able to get through,” Bay View Academy student Caitlin Connallon said.

She hopes that others will learn from her story of perseverance.

“Don’t let people get in your way, just do what you want to do,” Egan said.

“The show that we’re getting ready to do at the end of April, it’s all about the journey,” Kavanaugh said. “Cecelia is definitely on a journey, and we are lucky to be on the ride.”