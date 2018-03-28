DEM seeking lifeguards for state beaches, parks and campgrounds

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) is looking for qualified lifeguards for the upcoming summer season at Rhode Island state beaches, parks and campgrounds.

The DEM says all state swimming areas are offering full-time positions with hourly rates ranging from $12.25 to $13.75, based on location and position level. Rhode Island residents, ages 16 and older, are encouraged to apply.

All applicants must complete courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid and CPR for infants, children and adults.

For anyone looking to acquire proper accreditation, three training courses will be held at the University of Rhode Island April 2-11, April 16-20 and April 28 – May 2, and at the Community College of Rhode Island May 5-7 and May 12-14.

The DEM is also recruiting for other seasonal positions including park rangers, beach managers, laborers, recreational area assistants, and clerical support. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours with hourly rates ranging from $10.10 to $14.75. Those applying for park ranger positions at levels II and III must be 18 years of age or older.

The DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation will hold an employment fair at CCRI’s Knight Campus on Tuesday, April 10.

Applications must be completed online.