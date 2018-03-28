East Commerce Solutions joins in the fight for life

Daniel Ayriyan’s journey began in October 2016 when he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After a brief period of remission, he relapsed this past summer and is now in the battle of his life for survival.

Traditional therapies did not work and he made the decision to pursue non-traditional therapies and trials. With this decision came an enormous obstacle: how to pay for it.

Fight for Life Organization is a RI non-profit organization that was created to raise money to help Daniel as he battles Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and pursues these non-traditional life-saving therapies. A GoFundMe effort is raising money to support Fight for Life to help Daniel get life-saving treatment and time is of the essence.

Daniel’s legacy and life’s work through Fight for Life will be to help other children have the same opportunity in the future. Fight for Life will continue to raise money and awareness for newly developed treatments and trials that are not covered by traditional health insurance.

Daniel, Mary O’Rourke from Children’s Wishes and Ed Medeiros, CEO/President, East Commerce Solutions, joined us on Wednesday to discuss their involvement in this life saving mission.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.