Former medical examiner at DePina trial: It’s a homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s former chief medical examiner testified Wednesday that she deemed Aleida DePina’s death a homicide, ruling out natural, accidental or self-inflicted causes.

Dr. Christina Stanley began testifying on the witness stand on Tuesday and continued for the entire day on Wednesday in the murder trial of Jorge DePina, who is accused of killing his 10-year-old daughter Aleida back in 2013.

”It’s a homicide,” Stanley said, when asked by a prosecutor whether she determined a manner of death.

Stanley told the jury she spent three days performing the autopsy on Aleida back in July 2013, including one of the longest external exams she’s ever done.

Jorge DePina held his face in his hands as photographs of Aleida’s body were shown to the jury. Stanley described dozens of lacerations, bruises, scars and other injuries on her back, buttocks and the backs of her legs.

Stanley said many of the injuries were loop-shaped, as if mirroring the shape of the item that caused them.

Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore held up a jump rope found at the DePina’s Pawtucket home and asked Stanley if the rope could’ve caused the injuries.

“It could’ve caused those injuries,” Stanley confirmed.

She also showed the jury a photo of a hole in Aleida’s small intestine. Her cause of death was ruled to be a perforated bowel due to blunt force trauma.

The defense team has said that even if DePina abused his daughter, it doesn’t mean he killed her. They have suggested that Aleida may have suffered the injury while falling off her bike.

Stanley said it was “striking” that there weren’t injuries on the front of her knees or shins, as many active 10-year-olds would have.

Cross-examination of Stanley will continue Thursday morning.