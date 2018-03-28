Getting your seeds ready for spring

This morning on The Rhode Show, Southside Community Land Trust joined us.

Now is the time to get your seeds ready for the growing season.

They shared some tips on where you can get your seeds and what you’ll need to begin the process of growing them.

Southside Community Land Trust (SCLT) serves people in economically challenged urban neighborhoods where fresh produce is scarce and who, as a result, are at risk for life-threatening, diet-related, chronic diseases.

SCLT’s goal is to make fresh, nutritious food abundant and affordable so that everyone in our state, regardless of income, can eat well and live well.

Happy planting!