High school may reverse decision to start later in the morning

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Everyone likes a little extra time to sleep in, right?

Rogers High School in Newport tried it – and found it just might not be in the cards.

Two years ago, the school day was adjusted so classes would start at 8:15 a.m. But now, Principal Jared Vance says they’re looking at going back to a 7:30 a.m. start time.

In the two years they’ve had the later start, Vance said some benefits thought to be forthcoming with the change didn’t really materialize.

“The benefit, academically, wasn’t necessarily seen,” he said. “It didn’t really impact our attendance rates. Things along those lines that you would assume – with a little later start – we didn’t really see the benefits of.”

In fact, rather than benefits, they’ve seen drawbacks, according to Vance.

Rogers’s Career and Tech program welcomes students from other communities and school districts, including Portsmouth, Tiverton and Middletown, and the mismatch in start times has led to scheduling issues for those students.

“Our teachers don’t show up till 8:15,” Vance said. “We had to build in a whole other period earlier in the morning, which was just another additional cost, additional staffing.”

They may say, ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’ but perhaps sometimes you do have to break a system in order to appreciate what works already.

The principal says students and staff have given mostly positive feedback to dialing back the start time again. Parents and families will also have the opportunity to weigh in on the rollback through surveys. The full proposal is likely to go before the school committee a month from now.