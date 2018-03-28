In the Kitchen: Decorated Sugar Cookies

Executive Baker -Chef /Owner Jennifer Luxmore of SIN Eatwicked joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their decorated sugar cookies.

Cookie Ingredients:

1 cup butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)

2 2/3 cup flour

Royal Icing ingredients:

2 cup confectioners sugar

1/2 tsp cream of tarter (opt.)

4 tbls egg white

egg white 1.5 tsp water

Cookie Directions:

Cream butter and sugar Add in egg and extracts. Mix. Blend in flour. Mix till it comes together. Wrap in plastic and chill till cool – 30 minutes or over night. Roll to 1/4 inch thick and cut with cutters. Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes until cookies are golden brown on the edges.

Royal icing Directions:

Combine all ingredients and mix till light and fluffy.

