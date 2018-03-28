In the Kitchen: Decorated Sugar Cookies

Executive Baker -Chef /Owner Jennifer Luxmore of SIN Eatwicked joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their decorated sugar cookies.
Cookie Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)
- 2 2/3 cup flour
Royal Icing ingredients:
- 2 cup confectioners sugar
- 1/2 tsp cream of tarter (opt.)
- 4 tbls egg white
- 1.5 tsp water
Cookie Directions:
- Cream butter and sugar
- Add in egg and extracts. Mix.
- Blend in flour. Mix till it comes together.
- Wrap in plastic and chill till cool – 30 minutes or over night.
- Roll to 1/4 inch thick and cut with cutters.
- Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes until cookies are golden brown on the edges.
Royal icing Directions:
- Combine all ingredients and mix till light and fluffy.
