In the Kitchen: Decorated Sugar Cookies

Executive Baker -Chef /Owner Jennifer Luxmore of SIN Eatwicked joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their decorated sugar cookies.

Cookie Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp almond extract (optional)
  • 2 2/3 cup flour

Royal Icing ingredients:

  • 2 cup confectioners sugar
  • 1/2 tsp cream of tarter (opt.)
  • 4 tbls egg white
  • 1.5 tsp water

Cookie Directions:

  1. Cream butter and sugar
  2. Add in egg and extracts. Mix.
  3. Blend in flour. Mix till it comes together.
  4. Wrap in plastic and chill till cool – 30 minutes or over night.
  5. Roll to 1/4 inch thick and cut with cutters.
  6. Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes until cookies are golden brown on the edges.

Royal icing Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients and mix till light and fluffy.

