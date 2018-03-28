Investigator: Westerly fire caused by ‘careless cooking’

Related Coverage Boy sent to hospital, 3 people jump to safety during Westerly fire

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators have pinpointed the cause of a house fire that sent a young boy to the hospital Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. at a two-story home on Nichols Lane.

According to Michael Sweeney, chief investigator at the state fire marshal’s office, there were four people inside at the time. Three jumped to safety from a second-floor window while a 16-month-old boy was rescued by firefighters.

Sweeney said the boy suffered burns to his legs and smoke inhalation. He’s now recovering at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

The fire was caused by “careless cooking” and deemed accidental, according to Sweeney. He said there were no working smoke detectors in the home, which sustained significant damage.