Investigators conduct search of East Providence business

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation into alleged labor trafficking and criminal wage and hour violations in Massachusetts led investigators to an East Providence business Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the Massachusetts attorney general’s office, investigators executed a search warrant at Martins Maintenance on Waterman Avenue. Investigators could be seen removing items from the facility and loading them into vans Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about Martins Maintenance is asked to call the AG’s office tip line at (617) 963-2464.

