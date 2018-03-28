Licensing fee changes for craft festival artisans following Call 12 for Action report

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local law has changed following a Call 12 for Action report on licensing fees for artists and crafters in Warwick.

Every year, for almost three decades, the non-profit Ocean State Artistans has hosted a craft festival in Warwick.

As Call 12 for Action reported in October, the city required each vendor to pay a $50 licensing fee for the 2017 show. With about 100 vendors, the cost of the licenses would have added up to about $5,000, sharp increase from the $350 umbrella licensing fee the group had paid for years.

This month, Mayor Scott Avedisian signed an amendment, creating a license consolidation for non-profit arts and crafts festivals or events.

“The compromise that we put into place would be that Ocean State Artisans or any other group like that could apply for one license and all of the vendors who were exhibiting in their craft fair can go under that overall license,” Avedisian said.

Avedisian said the issue stemmed from a R.I. state law from the 1800’s, which allowed itinerant vendors to use an umbrella license. When that state law was repealed, Warwick had no choice but to charge each individual vendor because the city didn’t have it’s own umbrella license policy.

“I think everyone thought it was an innocuous update that was previously on the books and it made a lot of sense to update it, and now all of a sudden it was creating other problems,” Avedisian said. “In the end, it was everyone working together to come up with a good solution to what was an unintended consequence that got created.”